Latest On Eva Marie Possibly Making Her Return To WWE

As noted earlier today, via Cultaholic, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is set to return to the company soon, as early as tonight’s RAW episode.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Marie is currently in Orlando for this week’s WWE TV tapings at the Amway Center. She was seen on Sunday undergoing medical testing that was needed to enter the arena today.

Marie and WWE came to terms on a return deal during the week of September 20. There is still no word yet on if she will be returning to wrestle, or work as some sort of personality on TV.