Latest On Eva Marie Returning To Work With WWE

Eva Marie is reportedly listed as a member of the WWE roster on internal listings. It was reported back in mid-October that Marie was set to return to WWE, possibly as soon as the 2020 WWE Draft edition of RAW on October 12. That obviously never happened and there’s been no real update on Eva’s return since then.

In an update, PWInsider reports today that Marie is listed as a member of WWE’s internal roster, despite not being officially assigned to a brand.

The new report noted that Marie has been seen several times at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando since this past September. It was also reported back in October that Marie was seen undergoing medical testing that would be needed to enter the Amway Center, and that she came to terms on a return contract during the week of September 20. There is still no word on if Marie will be returning to wrestle, or to work as some sort of on-air personality, but the fact that she’s listed on the roster indicates that this will be a TV role for the former Divas Search competitor.