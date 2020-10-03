Latest On Friends & Family In The Crowd At NXT TakeOver 31

As noted earlier, there was talk of possibly having a WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” crowd on Sunday that was made up of more than just developmental trainees as talents were asked to recommend names of “friends and family” to bring for a crowd environment at Takeover.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that many people received e-mails on Friday noting that they can bring three people with them to Takeover to be in the crowd. It was noted that no one under the age of 16 is permitted without a guardian. Face masks will be required and social distancing policies will be in place. People attending Takeover for the crowd will also be required to submit a rapid COVID-19 test, a temperature check, and sign a waiver upon arrival.

Takeover will air live from the WWE Performance Center on Sunday.