Latest On Gunther’s WWE Main Roster Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, Gunther (formerly WALTER) made his main roster debut on the April 8th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown. It’s believed that Gunther lost weight prior to his call-up due to Vince McMahon wanting talent to be slim. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the matter during Wrestling Observer Radio:

“It’s interesting that they’re going with them as a tag team and not Gunther as a single, which surprises me greatly. Especially because the original plan was separate brands. And then, the other one is if they were going to do the tag team they kind of like aced out Eichner. I think that Barthel and Eichner are the better idea of the team…Yes, it probably is a size thing. Maybe an idea that they don’t have faith in Gunther as a singles guy yet… I think that, you know, he can be a top singles guy, although I think the loss of weight hurts him a lot. I know he was told and he listened unlike other people who thought that being big was really good and were told and didn’t listen and now is somewhere else, which is Keith Lee, I’m not beating around the bush on that.

Vince wants slim people on TV. I could see from the Vince perspective, telling the guy, ‘Hey, drop 30 pounds,’ right? I thought what made him special was the idea that he’s a 290-310 pound guy who can fly around and can move and hits really hard and looks like a powerhouse and now he’s just a 6’3” guy.”