Latest On How Many Tickets Have Been Sold For Upcoming WWE and AEW Live Events

As of Thursday May 27th, WWE has reportedly sold around 6,500 tickets for the July 19th edition of WWE RAW in Dallas, TX. The Money in the Bank PPV event on July 18th in Fort Worth, TX is close to being sold out and will likely have over 10,000 fans in attendance. As for the July 16th edition of Smackdown in Houston, TX, almost all of the lower level seats have been sold but there are still a lot of upper deck seats available. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the ticket sales are moving at a similar pace compared to what WWE was doing before the Covid-19 pandemic stated.

The July 14th edition of AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX has sold around 3,400 tickets while the July 21st edition of AEW Dynamite in Garland, TX has sold around 3,200 tickets. More tickets were made available for the July 7th Dynamite in Miami, FL. Like WWE, AEW ticket sales are said to be moving at a similar pace compared to what the company was doing before the pandemic.

It appears this is close to full capacity. Here are screenshots I took of the presale & the general public on sale, respectively. 007 & 002 weren't even an option then and are now. Look at the original tweet's screenshot and you'll notice many of the rows previously unavailable. pic.twitter.com/r0o3ta4DZS — AEW Ticket Information (@AEWTicketInfo) May 26, 2021

Over 4000 tickets have been sold for AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV and AEW is offering $5 dollar tickets to select members of the military.