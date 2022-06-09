Latest on IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

After all, it appears that NJPW’s IWGP World Heavyweight Title will be defended at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated NJPW star David Finlay on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, with Adam Cole on commentary. Hangman said after the match that he had a lot to say regarding the AEW World Title situation and that he wasn’t in “the little Battle Royal” staged earlier, but he will address it another night.

Page then stated that he understands there isn’t just one World Title in pro wrestling, thus he wants IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door.

Cole then came on stage and indicated that Jay White might end up being the champion. This was a reference to Okada defending against White on June 12 at NJPW Dominion. Cole then mocked Page for losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk at Double Or Nothing, while boasting about winning The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Cole stated that no one can stop him and that he should be given a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door since he is AEW’s franchise player and AEW revolves around him.

AEW had Hangman vs. Okada scheduled for Forbidden Door on an internal list, but the source, Dave Meltzer, released a correction saying the list wasn’t completed. It appears like Hangman vs. Okada, or a Triple Threat with Cole, will still take place.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Title battle for Forbidden Door is unlikely to be finalized until after Dominion on June 12.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Here is the updated card:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

PAC vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro vs. Miro or Ethan Page vs. NJPW star TBD

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White or Kazuchika Okada (c)

Here is footage of Cole and Hangman from Dynamite: