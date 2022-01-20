Latest On Joey Janela’s AEW Contract, Hopes To Bridge Gap Between AEW and GCW

Joey Janela’s current AEW contract is scheduled to expire in the spring.

There had been some talk of Janela’s AEW contract being renewed at some point, but Janela recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview and clarified that his deal will expire in May of this year as things stand right now.

Janela noted that he enjoys working for AEW and would like to remain with the company.

Janela spoke highly of AEW and said he hopes to bridge the gap between AEW and GCW, and the relationship between the two companies.

Janela has been with AEW since debuting at Double Or Nothing 2019. He usually works one of the Dark shows, and has continued to work for various indie promotions while signed to AEW, including being a regular at GCW. Janela wrapped his feud with former partner Sonny Kiss back in December, defeating him in a No DQ match on Dark. He took a loss to Eddie Kingston on Dark earlier this month, and wrestled Lee Moriarty at the Dark tapings in Orlando this past weekend.

Janela will wrestle Matt Cardona at GCW’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view this Sunday from a sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

