Latest On Keith Lee Being Away From RAW

As reported before here on PWMania, Keith Lee has been away from WWE RAW for more than one month now and there’s still no confirmation on why he’s not being used.

In an update, it was reported today by Ringside News that just about no one knows what is going on with Lee and he has not been backstage at Tropicana Field for recent WWE tapings.

This absence isn’t a case of Lee sitting around at catering and not being used or anything like that, he’s not even brought in to the tapings each week. Lee has not wrestled since defeating Riddle on the February 8 RAW show.

We noted back on March 18 how Lee issued a Twitter statement to his fans.

“I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION,” he wrote in the tweet seen below.