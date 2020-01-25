Latest On Mandy Rose’s Future With WWE, DDP Addresses Rumor

– During an appearance on Bradley Martyn’s workout channel, Mandy Rose revealed that she recently signed a new five-year deal with WWE. It was not disclosed when exactly Rose signed the contract.

– DDP wrote the following on Twitter in regards to his recent appearances with AEW and a rumor that people that work with AEW are “blacklisted” by WWE:

“There is some belief that those who work with AEW are blacklisted by WWE, but that isn’t the case. I wanna be able to help Cody with whatever he needs but if WWE needs something from me, then I’m always there for them.”