Latest On Mustafa Ali’s Status With WWE Following The Royal Rumble

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mustafa Ali wrote on his social media accounts that he was requesting his release from WWE but it is reportedly not going to be granted by the company.

In regards to Ali and the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE, Fightful Select reports that “at least one talent pitched an idea for Mustafa Ali to eliminate them, and were posed with the question if Ali would even be interested.” Shortly before the Rumble PLE aired, Ali wrote the following on Twitter:

“no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release.”

Fightful noted that there are currently no creative plans for Ali but that could change at any moment. Ali is said to have “well over a year” left on his WWE contract.

The #FreeAli hashtag trended on Twitter again after a fan’s sign was seen in the front row during the February 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite.