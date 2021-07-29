Latest On Natalya’s Status After Injury On RAW

As noted, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya apparently suffered some sort of right leg injury on RAW, while going at it with Doudrop, in a match that saw Natalya and Tamina Snuka defeat Doudrop and Eva Marie to prevent the heel from earning a future title shot. Natalya quickly tagged out so the match could finish, and then she was helped to the back by a medic and Tamina, unable to put weight on the leg.

In an update, the belief within WWE is that Natalya suffered an ankle injury, according to PWInsider. Natalya was scheduled to undergo an MRI at some point this week.

There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury, or if she will miss any ring time.

Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw.

There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE. pic.twitter.com/2K18Lj6IgE — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 28, 2021