Latest On NXT Fight Pit And Timothy Thatcher’s Announced Injury

NXT Superstar Timothy Thatcher is reportedly not suffering from a legitimate injury. As noted, it was announced on Wednesday that Fight Pit II between Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa was pulled from the NXT New Year’s Evil special due to a minor injury that Thatcher suffered during training. NXT General Manager William Regal added that Thatcher will undergo some rehab and return shortly, and then he and Ciampa will settle their differences.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the announced injury to Thatcher is just for the storylines. He is not actually injured. The decision was made to push the Fight Pit match back, possibly due to logistics, and they used an injury to Thatcher as the cover story.

The Fight Pit bout is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, but the make-up date has not been decided on. We will keep you updated when more information is available.