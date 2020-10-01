Latest On NXT TakeOver Possibly Taking Place At ThunderDome

It looks like WWE NXT may debut in the ThunderDome with Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” event.

It was previously reported that WWE officials had discussed potentially holding Takeover at the Amway Center in Orlando, which would be the ThunderDome debut for the brand, instead of the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. There’s been no update on the location for Sunday, but now we have a new clue that is fueling speculation on Takeover at the ThunderDome. WWE announced today that ThunderDome registration for Monday’s RAW will open up tomorrow, Friday. WWE usually opens ThunderDome registration for RAW shows on Saturdays. It’s possible that they pushed the ThunderDome registration for RAW up one day so that they can open ThunderDome registration for Takeover on Saturday, the day before the big event.

You can see WWE’s Twitter announcement on ThunderDome registration for RAW below.

As noted, Triple H hosted a media call on Wednesday to promote Takeover and promised a new feel for the brand this weekend.

“So this Sunday’s Takeover will have a very unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn’t been done so far,” he said. “You’ll find out more on Sunday, but it will be very unique, and I think hopefully, at least for us, game changing.”

Set your reminders: Registration for virtual seats in the #WWEThunderDome on #WWERaw will be available TOMORROW on https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos! Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/N3rbKS3eXa — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2020

