Robert Roode and Singh Borthers WWE Status, Renee Young To Be A Manager?, Brock Lesnar

– Robert Roode and the Singh Brothers haven’t been on WWE television because they live in Canada and can’t get into the United States due to the current travel ban, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

Meltzer added that Brock Lesnar, who also lives in Canada, appeared at Wrestlemania 36 because WWE was able to “pull strings” and make it work.

– In an interview with Outkick The Coverage, Renee Young commented on the idea of being a manager in WWE:

“I would love to do that. It’s something that I’ve always kind of wanted to dabble in. One person who I thought for a second, I was like, ‘Oooh … should we pitch a thing?’ was Elias. I thought it would be really fun to manage Elias as his band manager or something.”