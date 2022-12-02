Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury.

As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that Reigns did indeed sustain an injury to his left eardrum during the match with Owens.

Regarding Reigns’ unhappiness following the match, The Tribal Chief allegedly “went off on Owens with swearing and such.” It was noted that Reigns was upset not only because of the injury, but also because this was not a location he was aware of ahead of time. He reportedly felt that doing the spot in the match didn’t make much sense.

According to multiple sources, while Reigns was clearly enraged, the situation was largely resolved by around 20 minutes later. Other sources claim that the situation was not completely resolved, but it’s unlikely that any creative plans will be altered as a result of what happened, or that Reigns will refuse to work with Owens. There will be no punishment.

After the original storyline with Zayn was only supposed to be a short-term thing, but they changed the direction after it was over with fans, Reigns reportedly chose Owens and Sami Zayn personally to work a lengthy program with. Reigns could have chosen any two people on the roster to work with and elevate, but he chose Owens and Zayn. Some felt that Reigns didn’t have to choose them to work with after the Survivor Series, but he did, and he was angry because something happened that he felt, given his character, should not have happened, and he was hurt on the spot.

Reigns was supposed to appear with Paul Heyman at the post-Survivor Series press conference on Saturday night, but Zayn took his place. Reigns is not scheduled to appear on tonight’s SmackDown and did not appear on Monday’s RAW.

Reigns is expected to defend against Owens at the Royal Rumble in January before facing Zayn at Elimination Chamber in February. WrestleMania 39 is also expected to feature Zayn and Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

For those who missed it, here’s a photo of Reigns’ face after the slap, as well as video of the incident: