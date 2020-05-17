Latest On Roman Reigns’ WWE Status, The Rock Comments On His Daughter

– Fightful.com is reporting that WWE does not have any creative plans for Roman Reigns at this time and there is apparently no pressure for Reigns to return. Fightful noted the following:

“Fightful spoke to a source high up in WWE who told us that Roman Reigns ‘does not seem in any rush to return, and nobody here faults him for it.’”

The belief is that Reigns is in stable financial shape and money won’t be a factor in him returning.

– During an interview with The Tonight Show, The Rock commented on his daughter Simone Johnson training to become a 4th generation WWE superstar:

“She signed her contract with the WWE and it just blows my mind. First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps, but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliche. But she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important. And she ended up being the youngest signee in the history of the company. At 16 — by the way, she’s 18 now. At 16, she was working her ass off quietly under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around and all the bumps and bruises that come with pro wrestling. And she hung in there, and I’m very, very proud of her.”