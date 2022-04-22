Latest On Rumors of Bret Hart Possibly Making A Return To AEW

In recent weeks, it has been rumored that Bret Hart will make a return to AEW television for the first time since the 2019 Double or Nothing PPV. Speculation fueled after it was announced that Hart will be managing FTR at an upcoming wrestling event.

However, Dave Meltzer noted the following regarding Hart:

“Those in AEW are of the belief that Hart quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal that would ban him from appearing on AEW shows. But he is allowed to do indie shows, so that loophole allowed this to happen.”

The WWE deal would also prevent Hart from being part of the Owen Hart tournament presentation at the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV. Hart reportedly said that he was never asked about making an appearance.

Meanwhile, FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be facing each other in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier match on next week’s Dynamite.