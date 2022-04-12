Latest On Rumors That Roman Reigns Was Injured At WrestleMania 38

During the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on a rumor that Roman Reigns was injured at WWE Wrestlemania 38 and that’s why the match with Brock Lesnar was kept short:

“That’s not even true. That was the match. That was the match that was laid out. That’s the nature of the way they put Lesnar matches together which is boom boom boom, big move big move…it was not a bad match by any means. It was a Brock Lesnar match, no different from many others.”

“No one knows the truth” regarding the situation outside of “Roman Reigns, Heyman Heyman and Usos,” according to Ringsidenews. Brock Lesnar is reportedly keeping his situation to himself as well. Outside of those primary people, Vince McMahon “and maybe Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis” know what’s really going on.

A tenured member of the WWE creative team said, “we’ve asked, since we’re planning Backlash, and Vince didn’t answer either way.”