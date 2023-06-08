Latest On Serena Deeb’s Disappearance From AEW TV

Serena Deeb has not wrestled in AEW since the October 18th, 2022 taping of AEW Dark: Elevation. Deeb has also not updated her Twitter or Instagram accounts since October.

According to Fightful Select, Deeb’s status with the company is uncertain. They wrote, “For those asking about Serena Deeb, we haven’t heard an update of late on her status, though we’re constantly asking. She has not been around backstage, and those that we speak with say they haven’t heard of her being brought up creatively.”

Dax Harwood of FTR revealed in March 2023 that Serena Deeb was considered for The Pinnacle faction during the group’s tenure.