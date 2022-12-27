Latest on Shawn Michaels’ Working Relationship With Triple H

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his current working relationship with Triple H on the Culture State podcast.

“From a weekly television standpoint, what we do on ‘NXT’ is more or less my ballpark. Hunter always checks in and knows who the people are,” Michaels said. “He obviously watches the show, he sees the people that appear to have promise in his sight and in ours as well. I think he takes a mental note of who he sees and what he sees in them, and I’m sure he makes his crew aware of it as well. And then whenever those times come when they feel like they’re ready for a call-up or they see a need that they might have, that’s when they would give us a call.”

You can check out the complete interview below: