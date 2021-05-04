Latest On The Line Up For Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Show

AEW has announced that Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky will appear on the Blood & Guts Dynamite show tomorrow night. No opponents were announced.

Page and Sky appeared on Dynamite last week and attacked Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin. They are 4-0 since they started teaming together, and will be in action during tonight’s AEW Dark episode against The Hughes Bros.

Here is the updated line up for Blood & Guts tomorrow night. Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.

-The Inner Circle vs. Pinnacle in the two ring Blood & Guts main event

-SCU vs. Varsity Blondes vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed (winners to face World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks next week)

-Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa

-Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

-Britt Baker in action

-Miro to speak

-Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to appear