Latest On The NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, Drake Maverick’s Status

The tournament to crown an Interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion continued during tonight’s NXT episode on the WWE Network. Group B wrapped up with El Hijo del Fantasma defeating Akira Tozawa to make it to the finals. Group A saw Drake Maverick defeat Kushida to force a three-way tie in that group, between Drake, Kushida and Jake Atlas.

Next week’s NXT episode will feature a Triple Threat with Kushida vs. Maverick vs. Atlas. The winner will go on to face Fantasma in the finals for the Interim Cruiserweight Title. Next week’s Triple Threat could be Maverick’s final WWE match. He was released back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide COVID-19 budget cuts, but WWE allowed him to work the tournament as it had already been announced.

Fantasma and Tozawa both finished with 2-1 records but Fantasma advanced due to the head-to-head record. Maverick, Kushida and Atlas are all at 2-1 going into next week’s Triple Threat. Below is an updated look at the standings for the tournament:

GROUP A: Drake Maverick (2-1), Kushida (2-1), Jake Atlas (2-1), Tony Nese (0-3)

GROUP B: El Hijo del Fantasma (2-1, winner), Akira Tozawa (2-1), Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (1-2), Jack Gallagher (1-2)

There’s no word yet on when the finals for the title will take place with Fantasma vs. Atlas or Maverick or Kushida, but it’s expected for the “Takeover: In Your House” event on June 7.