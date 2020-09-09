Latest On The Rock’s New Photo Book, R-Truth’s Game Show, New UpUpDownDown

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be debuting a new photo book titled “The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World.” It is now available from MacMillan Publishing.

It’s here! @hhgarcia41’s 'The Rock: Through The Lens' photography book is available now. Relive some of @therock’s most impactful personal and professional moments as told through Hiram's artistic point of view.

Click here to order #ThroughTheLens today: https://t.co/QZle25k6oM pic.twitter.com/gISqfq0YDb — Seven Bucks Prod (@SevenBucksProd) September 8, 2020

– WWE posted the following video, showing a preview clip for “The R-Truth Game Show.” Carmella, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and Drake Maverick all appear in this episode:

– You can check out the latest edition of UpUpDownDown below. This episode features Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke, and Mia Yim playing some Jackbox Party Pack 7’s Devils & Details: