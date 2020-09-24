Latest On The WWE NXT and Performance Center Covid-19 Outbreak

Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba appeared on the Living The Gimmick podcast and discussed the recent Covid-19 break within WWE’s NXT brand and the Performance Center:

“Here’s what there’s some concern about, [it] is that some of the people who may have come in contact with the individuals that are sick weren’t necessarily sent home, at least that’s what some of the concern is. I cannot confirm or not whether they have been sent home because I don’t know how their contact tracing system works, but there was some worry about there.”

“There was also some concern over the idea that there has not been an enforcement on mask wearing in spaces where some talent are congregating like they should like at the gym and at the Performance Center or places like that which I don’t know for sure what the situation is as far as what it looks like every day at the PC. I don’t want to speculate, but I don’t think they’re getting tested every day just to go to the PC. I think it’s primarily for the TV tapings and I think the ThunderDome situation is different. Again, I don’t want to speculate and I don’t know, but I don’t think that’s what’s happening.”

“Classes were indefinitely postponed if you remember classes were just starting again and they were starting to pick them back up. Those were postponed and what I can tell you is that this had a tangible effect on creative in the sense of the gauntlet for the championship that they will be running. I don’t know about the women. It might have for the women. I don’t know, I can’t confirm nor deny that, but I can tell you for the Gauntlet Eliminator it did.”