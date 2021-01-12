Latest On The WWE Superstar Spectacle Event For India

The WWE Superstar Spectacle event is scheduled to be taped in one day, on Thursday, January 21 at the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, according to PWInsider. There were plans to tape the show across several days, but now it’s expected to be taped on January 21.

Local advertising in India is built around several of WWE’s Indian Superstars, including Jinder Mahal, The Bollywood Boys, Indus Sher, and Kavita Devi. The show will also feature several of the WWE NXT trainees from India. Unless Jinder makes his WWE TV return before then, the Superstar Spectacle tapings could mark his return to action. The former WWE Champion has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery in June 2020. He remains a member of the RAW roster.

The special WWE Superstar Spectacle event will air live in India on Tuesday, January 26 at 8pm, which is Indian Republic Day in that country. Superstar Spectacle is expected to last between 90 minutes and 2 hours, and will feature both English and Hindi language broadcasts on the Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 networks.