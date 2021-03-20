Latest On Ticket Sales For WrestleMania 37

WWE’s WrestleMania 37 is almost sold out. The WrestleMania 37 Ticketmaster pre-sale ran on Thursday and most of the tickets were sold then. Tickets went on sale to the general public this morning and have been moving fast all day.

Tickets were still left for Night 1 and Night 2 after being on sale for 30 minutes today, but only single tickets were left if you wanted to sit in the same seat on both nights, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. As of 1:15pm ET today, there were just over 1,000 tickets left for each night, with maybe as many as 1,500 but probably less than 2,000. Most of the WrestleMania 37 tickets on Ticketmaster were then gone by 2pm, with less than 2,000 total tickets remaining at that point.

It was noted by F4Wonline.com that a lot of people apparently purchased tickets to both nights as at one point the remaining seats were similar for each night. It was also noted that tickets in front of the hard camera in the bleachers moved the fastest. By late this afternoon most of the renaming tickets were the high-priced floor seats or the seats close to the floor, which are priced at several hundred dollars or more. The $1,000 and up tickets were the ones with the most availability as of this afternoon.

The entry price for the secondary market this year is $67.