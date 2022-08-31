Latest on Tyson Fury’s Status for the WWE Clash at the Castle

The boxer and WWE celebrity wrestler Tyson Fury may make a surprise appearance at Saturday’s Clash at the Castle 2022 PLE, according to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com. However, it is not expected that Fury will engage in any kind of physical activity, and it is highly likely that he will be shown in the audience. Due to the fact that Fury and Drew McIntyre have previously hinted at having a confrontation, it is also possible that the two will end up engaging in some sort of activity together. Dangoor said, “the decision to keep Tyson away from the ring is likely due to the fact he doesn’t want to risk picking up an injury ahead of a potential return to boxing over the coming months.”

WWE has not officially confirmed Fury’s attendance, but he is being advertised for the WrestleFest convention earlier on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

