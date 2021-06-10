Latest On WWE Biography/Most Wanted Treasures Ratings

The eighth and final “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E, focusing on WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, drew 643,000 viewers on Sunday night at 8pm ET, according to SpoilerTV. The two-hour doc drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week’s Biography documentary, on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, which drew a series-low 518,000 viewers. The Foley special drew a series-low 0.20 rating in the key demo.

Sunday’s new episode of WWE Most Wanted Treasures on A&E, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Brutus Beefcake, Jimmy Hart & Greg Valentine, drew 526,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the key demographic.

This is up from last week’s Most Wanted Treasures episode, which featured WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts, Jimmy Hart & The Honky Tonk Man. That show drew a series-low 455,000 viewers with a series-low 0.18 key demo rating.

WWE’s A&E Biography series drew a total of 5.889 million viewers for the first-run episodes. This comes out to an average of 736,125 viewers per episode, across the 8 first-run episodes. This does not include the various replays, which all drew a few hundred thousand viewers as well. The Biography series also averaged a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The premiere on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin topped the list with 1.062 million viewers and a 0.38 rating, while the episode on Foley drew the lowest numbers with 518,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

There is still one episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures to air, which will feature WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Biography: Steve Austin – 1.062 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Roddy Piper – 880,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Randy Savage – 790,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Booker T – 595,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Shawn Michaels – 634,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: The Ultimate Warrior – 767,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Mick Foley – 518,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Bret Hart – 643,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic