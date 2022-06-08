Latest on WWE Evaluating and Possibly Releasing Additional NXT Talent

After cutting numerous stars in late April, WWE is apparently considering releasing NXT talent every 90 days, as PWMania.com previously reported. Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation on the Bryan & Vinny & Granny & Craig Show on F4WOnline.com.

“You know what I heard today? I don’t have all of the details, but with NXT 2.0 they got the new deal where you got six months to get better in this shi**y program here. Who in the world could possibly get better in six months working no shows and just doing horrible stuff on television. But every six months they evaluate you and if you aren’t getting better then you like done for and apparently they’ve made some evaluations including some names you would know. So we might get some changes coming to NXT 2.0… not a cancellation, some people might be canceled.”