Latest On WWE Network Content Rolling Out On Peacock

WWE has officially announced that WWE Network content will begin rolling out on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform on Thursday, March 18, just days before the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 21. The WWE Network launch on Peacock will feature fan-favorite content, but not the entire library of WWE material. It was noted that Peacock will continually add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive available to stream on demand before the SummerSlam pay-per-view in late August.

It was also confirmed that the existing standalone WWE Network app will be done away with on Sunday, April 4 for subscribers in the United States. After that day, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for the WWE Network in the United States. To continue streaming content, fans will need to sign up for Peacock. The Peacock Premium tier will run for just $4.99 per month. Peacock is currently offering a limited promo for Peacock Premium at just $2.50 per month, a 50% discount.

Today’s announcement noted that Peacock Premium will be home to all upcoming pay-per-view events, and current seasons of WWE Original series. In the free tier, Peacock will offer a new WWE channel, select WWE Original shows, reality shows like Miz & Mrs and Total Bellas, recent in-ring content, and new weekly episodes of select live shows such as RAW Talk and The Bump, both live and on-demand.

Here is WWE’s full announcement issued this afternoon-

WWE NETWORK TO LAUNCH ON PEACOCK MARCH 18

WWE Network Subscribers Save $5.00 per Month by Signing Up for Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium to Stream Fastlane on March 21 and WrestleMania on April 10-11

New York, NY, and Stamford, Conn., March 8, 2021—Starting March 18, Peacock will begin rolling out WWE Network content just before Fastlane, the first WWE pay-per-view (PPV) event on the service. The new WWE destination on Peacock will feature fan-favorite content at launch, including all past WrestleManias leading up to WrestleMania 37—streaming exclusively on Peacock.

WWE will have a dedicated page on Peacock where fans can browse and access every PPV event in the last calendar year; current or most recent season episodes of WWE original series Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Chronicle, and WWE Icons; in-ring action with new weekly episodes of NXT the day after air, as well as the 2021 replays of RAW and SmackDown 30 days after air; groundbreaking documentaries, including Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE 24, and WWE Untold; reality series, including Total Bellas; as well as collections of featured series, topical moments like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Week, and playlists showcasing current Superstars.

Peacock will continually add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive—including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history—available to stream on demand before SummerSlam.

Peacock Premium will be home to all upcoming PPV events and the current seasons of WWE Original shows. In the free tier, Peacock will offer a new WWE channel; select WWE Original shows; reality shows like Miz and Mrs., Total Bellas, and Total Divas; recent in-ring content; and new weekly episodes of select live shows like RAW Talk and The Bump, both live and on demand.

When WWE sunsets the existing standalone WWE Network app on April 4, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home to WWE Network in the U.S. To continue streaming WWE Network content, fans will need to sign up for Peacock. As previously announced, WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99—a $5.00/month savings. Starting today, Peacock is also offering the WWE Universe deeper savings for a limited time—details available at www.PeacockTV.com/WWE.

Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.