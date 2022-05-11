Latest On WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, Updated Bracket

The inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicked off during Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode.
Tuesday night’s NXT show saw Fallon Henley defeat Sloane Jacobs in a first-round match, while Nikkita Lyons defeated Arianna Grace in a first-round bout. Henley vs. Lyons will now take place in the semi-finals.
Next week’s NXT 2.0 episode will feature Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James and Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley in the final two first-round matches.
The finals will air in the coming weeks with Lyons or Henley vs. Perez or James or Legend or Paxley, with the winner earning a contract for a title shot from NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.
Stay tuned for more on the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Below is a look at the updated bracket after tonight’s show, along with clips from the matches:
