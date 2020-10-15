Latest On WWE Possibly Returning To A Normal Schedule

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WrestleVotes reports that WWE may not return to a normal schedule of TV tapings and live events until 2022 due to the CoronaVirus pandemic. They reported the following today:

“I’ve been told that the typical weekly live event loop (Friday TV + house shows Sat & Sun + Monday TV) all of which in different locations, won’t return to the WWE schedule until 2022.”

