Latest On WWE Possibly Returning To A Normal Schedule

WrestleVotes reports that WWE may not return to a normal schedule of TV tapings and live events until 2022 due to the CoronaVirus pandemic. They reported the following today:
“I’ve been told that the typical weekly live event loop (Friday TV + house shows Sat & Sun + Monday TV) all of which in different locations, won’t return to the WWE schedule until 2022.”
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 15, 2020