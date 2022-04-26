Latest On WWE Signing Santino Marella’s Daughter Bianca Carelli

As PWMania.com previously reported, Santino Marella’s daughter Bianca Carelli recently signed a WWE developmental deal.

In an update, Carelli announced that her new ring name is Ariana Grace and her social media handles have been update. She wrote the following message on Instagram:

“I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love (and if you do -like myself, you’re very fortunate) but sometimes those are the circumstances that we have to deal with. However, if that is the case you should always make sure that you are doing something that you DO love regularly. If that can’t be your job then maybe it’s a hobby, but whatever it is make sure you take time to do something that feeds your soul, feeds your spirit and keeps you excited for every single day of your life. Each day is a blessing, which we can take for granted. Appreciating every moment you have, every day of life you get to enjoy, makes life all the sweeter. Sending you all love and positivity!: @pmack99#blessings #gratitude #grateful #appreciation #wwenxt.”