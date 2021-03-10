Latest On WWE Trademark Filings

WWE has filed to trademark two names for general entertainment and pro wrestling use.

The company filed to trademark the “Franky Monet” name on February 15. The following use description was provided with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

There’s no word on if the “Franky Monet” name will be used for a new WWE NXT Superstar or not.

WWE also filed to trademark “Symbiosis” on March 5. The following use description was provided:

There’s no word on what “Symbiosis” will be for but the Oxford Dictionary defines the word as an “interaction between two different organisms living in close physical association, typically to the advantage of both,” or a “mutually beneficial relationship between different people or groups.”