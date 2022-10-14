Latest on WWE’s Interest in Re-Signing Mia Yim

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is considering signing Mia Yim.

Since taking over creative for the main roster, Triple H has successfully reintroduced a number of former superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, and others.

It was stated by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is interested in having her return as part of their desire to bring back wrestlers whose departures were out of Triple H’s control before he took over creative control.

WWE has its sights set on bringing back a number of wrestlers in addition to Yim. According to earlier reports, WWE has a significant amount of interest in signing another former WWE wrestler.

Following Yim’s impressive performance in the first Mae Young Classic, WWE rewarded her with a developmental deal in September of 2018. She had already built a reputation for herself in Impact Wrestling.

Before having a brief run on the main roster as a member of the Retribution faction under the name ‘Reckoning,’ Yim spent the majority of his time competing in NXT. Yim was selected by the red brand in the 2021 Draft after the group decided to go their separate ways, however she was let go a few weeks later.

Yim has been competing on the independent scene and in Impact Wrestling since her release from WWE last year alongside a number of other names. She recently completed her commitments with Impact in a defeat at Bound for Glory against Mickie James last Friday.

Meltzer speculated that she might join AEW given that her husband, Keith Lee, is working there at this present time.