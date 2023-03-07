Latest On WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Plans For The Women’s Tag Titles, Ronda Rousey Update

Although Ronda Rousey has an aggravating injury, she still intends to compete at WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood despite the delay.

The plan is for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

The WWE announced Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) in a six-woman tag team match for Mania during this week’s episode of WWE RAW. WWE is reportedly planning some storyline twists for this feud.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is still considering having Rousey and Baszler challenge for the titles, but it is still unclear who they will face.

“They still have a tag title match. There’s gonna be two matches coming out of this program. Whoever are the champions will wrestle Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, but they’re also doing the six-woman tag.”

Since WWE hasn’t made the tag team match official, Bryan Alvarez questioned whether Meltzer was providing them a scoop. Meltzer responded that he was. Although it is still unclear which night of WrestleMania the title match will take place, night 2 is most likely.

“I don’t know if Dakota and SKY are going to win the belts back or if it will be Lita and Becky Lynch, but Rousey and Baszler are still getting the tag team title shot as has been planned all along and likely winning them. Unless Rousey’s injury doesn’t heal. Which they are, right now, of the impression that she’s not gonna be 100% healed, but the impression is that she would be ready to do the match.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)