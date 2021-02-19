Latest Regarding The Health Of Heath

Impact Wrestling star Heath has been out of action since Bound For Glory and provided an update on his health in a Twitter video:

“After three different doctors, three different ways to go with this, I finally found a doctor that can do everything at once. Yes, it has taken three months to find this doctor and yes, it has been an up and down roller coaster ride of crap. Finally found the doctor that can do all my surgeries. I have a sports hernia on the left side of my pubic bone, another hernia on the right side that I don’t even know the name of it.

My abductor muscle is actually ripped off the bone, has to get…and I have a rip in my abdomen wall on both sides so a little bit of a mess. My spirits are still high, I’m gonna be out for a little while. My surgery is, thank God, March 1st. After March 1st, it’s gonna be the road to recovery. Yeah, keep me in your prayers everybody.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)