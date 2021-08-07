Latest Regarding The State of The WWE NXT Brand and If More Cuts Are Coming

As previously noted, WWE released 13 NXT stars on Friday night including Bronson Reed and Mercedes Martinez. Click here for the full list.

According to Fightful.com, the majority of the released NXT stars are believed to have 30-day non-compete clauses. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote “and more to come” in response to the news of the 13 releases.

It was reported that the releases are happening because WWE is possibly going to make changes to the NXT brand including a new logo and new format. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com said the following about the state of the brand:

NXT renewed flat and isn’t much of a revenue growth opportunity. If anything it’s a cost. It’s not the third media rights brand hoped for. But in effort to become that, nor is it developmental. https://t.co/90cYQZLuQO — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 7, 2021