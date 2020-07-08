Latest Speculation About Randy Orton and WWE SummerSlam

There have been conflicting reports in recent months about Randy Orton’s opponent for the WWE Summerslam PPV. Orton has teased having a match against NXT stars such as Tommaso Ciampa but Orton’s Summerslam match could depend on what WWE decides to do with Brock Lesnar at the event. As previously noted, Lesnar is expected to be returning for Summerslam. Lesnar has been rumored to be facing Drew McIntyre in a rematch for the WWE Title but a Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match has also been talked about.

Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com and Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com have addressed the rumors: