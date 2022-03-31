Latest Speculation On Cody Rhodes Facing Seth Rollins At WWE WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes has signed a contract with WWE.

While it has been noted that Rhodes will likely be Seth Rollins’ opponent for WrestleMania 38, Dave Meltzer said the following about the Rollins match during a predictions video with Denise Salcedo:

“Depending on who it is, it better be somebody good because…everyone expects it [Cody Rhodes] and they kind of have to deliver it I suppose. If it’s not him, it’s his choosing, it’s not theirs. They believe it’s him. They believe that’s the guy. If for whatever reason he backs out because he’s going to back out, I don’t expect that to happen, but I know people close to him who do so what the hell. We’ll have to see how it plays out.”

Rollins had some fun on Twitter with the rumors about his WrestleMania 38 opponent and tweeted GIFs of various superstars including Shane McMahon. However, Rollins did not tweet a GIF of Rhodes.