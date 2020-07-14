Latest Tease For Saturday’s Impact Slammiversary PPV

As PWMania.com previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are expected to be signing with Impact Wrestling and will likely debut at the Slammiversary PPV this Saturday.

Impact’s Don Callis appeared on the Aftershock program and teased Anderson’s debut. Callis made a comment about the mosquitoes being so large in Georgia that you needed a “machine gun” (Anderson’s nickname on the indies) to take care of them.