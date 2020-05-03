Latest Update From The WWE SmackDown Mystery Hacker

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The Twitter account for the Smackdown mystery hacker published a new teaser. In the video, the hacker entered the numbers 05-10-20 into an iPhone which is the date of the Money in the Bank PPV. Location coordinates “28.5623° N, 81.2907° W” were also shown which lead to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR