Latest Update on Adam Cole’s AEW Status

It has been several months since fans last witnessed Adam Cole competing inside of the ring, and it appears that they will have to have to wait even longer.

Since making his debut in AEW at the September 2021 All Out pay-per-view, Cole has been pushed a leading star in the company.

In his last bout, which took place in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, Cole competed against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page for the opportunity to contend for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The top AEW talent was suffering from a torn labrum injury at the time of the match and also sustained a concussion while competing in the match.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that despite his best efforts, Cole is not yet free from the effects of the severe concussion he sustained.

“You hear anything new? It’s a concussion. It’s a bad concussion. Real bad concussion. He’ll be back when he’s cleared, it could be tomorrow, and it could be never, you know what I mean?” Meltzer said.

Bryan Alvarez added, “Yeah, I’ve not really heard anything. He’s doing his Twitch deal every day, so from that aspect, he’s fine, but I don’t know what the status of being able to travel, work, or anything is, so I guess we’ll see.”

