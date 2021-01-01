Latest Update On AEW – Impact Relationship, Sami Callihan’s Impact Status

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Sami Callihan announced shortly after midnight that he will be staying with Impact Wrestling:

– During an appearance on David Penzer’s podcast, Nick Jackson commented on the relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling:

“I don’t think there’s like a certain amount of time planned. I think it’s pretty much ‘Let’s see how this thing goes’ and if it continues to be hot, why stop it? I don’t think there’s an endgame on it yet. Obviously, there’s creative that we can’t talk about that we know about that will last a while, but I don’t know how long.” (quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)

