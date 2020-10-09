Latest Update On Alberto Del Rio’s Recent Felony Arrest

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio was arrested back in May for an alleged sexual assault on a woman. PWInsider.com is reporting that Del Rio was indicted yesterday by a grand jury in San Antonio, TX for aggravated kidnapping and is expected to be officially arraigned today. At this time, court records list the primary charge as aggravated kidnapping. If convicted of aggravated kidnapping in the first degree, Del Rio could face 5 to 99 years or life imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. A second degree conviction could result in a prison sentence ranging from two to 20 years and/or a fine up to $10,000.

News4sanantonio.com reported at the time of the incident that Del Rio allegedly got angry after accusing the woman of being unfaithful:

“Police said Rodriguez Chucuan [Del Rio] then tied the woman’s hands with boxing straps, put a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulted her for several hours, using various objects. According to investigators, he also punched her in the back during the assault, causing visible injuries. The victim told detectives she does not remember much after he placed his hand around her throat.”