Latest Update on Big E’s Injury, No Longer Wearing His Neck Brace

WWE SmackDown Superstar Big E has removed his neck brace, which is a good sign for his future.

Big E broke his neck during the March 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX in Birmingham, as we previously reported, after taking a belly-to-belly toss from Ridge Holland at ringside. He was transferred to a local hospital for additional treatment after being stretchered away from the ringside area. He confirmed that he broke his neck and later announced that he fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae but would not require surgery. He also confirmed that his spinal cord and ligaments had not been damaged. On the same day, he was released from the hospital and returned to Tampa to begin his recovery.

In a post on Monday, the former WWE Champion revealed that he had thrown away the neck brace he had been using since the injury.

There was no caption or voice-over in the short video, but you can see a screenshot below. This comes after he was recently shown without his brace on in social media posts.

Big E previously stated in early May that his C1 vertebrae wasn’t mending properly and that he would need to wear a neck brace for another 4-6 weeks, so this latest Instagram Story post falls within that timeline. Big E stated at the time that he was spending the extra time in the brace in the hopes of avoiding neck fusion surgery, so this latest post could indicate that he won’t need it.

There has been no word on when Big E will return. When the injury occurred on SmackDown that night, he revealed in late March that he was on the verge of having a stroke, paralysis, or death. There’s no news on how long Big E will be out of action, but we will keep you updated.

