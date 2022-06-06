Latest Update on Bray Wyatt – WWE Rumors

On Sunday afternoon, there was a lot of speculation about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The rumors apparently boosted secondary market ticket sales for the event.

Wyatt was booked for an autograph signing for Legends of the Ring on Sunday afternoon, and he’s booked again in Woodbridge, NJ this coming Saturday, so if he’s returning to WWE, which we don’t know, don’t expect it to happen this week. Wyatt-WWE rumors began this week when he changed his Twitter handle to Wyatt 6. He also stated that fans would be able to see him very soon.

Wyatt hasn’t been seen on TV since the day after WrestleMania last year. He was released in July of last year, and there has been much speculation regarding his future in wrestling. He has indicated that he is in good health and is considering exploring some non-wrestling opportunities. In April, he stated that he misses wrestling and that he will return to the ring at some point.

Details of his next autograph appearance can be seen below: