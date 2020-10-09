Latest Update On Candy Cartwright’s Lawsuit Against Matt Riddle

As PWMania.com previously reported, Samantha Tavel (who wrestles as Candy Cartwright) filed a $40 million lawsuit against Matt Riddle, WWE, EVOLVE, and EVOLVE’s Gabe Sapolsky.

It was mentioned in the lawsuit that Riddle had allegedly forced Tavel to perform sexual acts under the threat that she would lose bookings if she did not comply. According to Fightful.com, Tavel claimed in the lawsuit that she had bookings with WWE and EVOLVE around January 31st, 2020 and Riddle informed the companies that he did not want her working for them. Tavel was allegedly told that she wasn’t booked due to “issues with talent.”

David Bixenspan of babyfacevheel.substack.com obtained an e-mail that was sent from NXT Extra Talent Liaison Drake Wuertz to Tavel on January 31st, 2020:

“Samantha[,] I regret to inform you that we will have to cancel your booking for this Wednesday[,] February 5th[,] as well as March 4th. Apparently[,] there were some past issues I wasn’t aware of with you and one of our talent that would not make for an ideal work environment. Good luck to you in your career.”

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that “a major key to the credibility of the suit would be if she had any WWE bookings after January 31, 2020, which were then canceled.”

Meanwhile, Sapolsky issued a comment to Fightful that the lawsuit was “news to me.”