Latest Update On Charlotte Flair and Rumored Evolution II PPV

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Charlotte Flair revealed on social media that she was going to have cosmetic surgery to fix an issue from a prior surgery. According to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Charlotte Flair had the procedure done on July 25th and it was successful. Prior to the surgery, Flair wasn’t expected to appear at Summerslam and McCarthy added that “we’re told that is still very much the case.”

– There is still talk about WWE doing an Evolution II PPV although it could end up happening later in the year if WWE ends up going back to Saudi Arabia. Alex McCarthy noted the following:

“Sources told me that WWE is indeed exploring the possibility of Evolution 2 and given how easy it would be to run at the Performance Center, it seems like simple, low-cost content to produce during this difficult time.”

“WWE knows the goodwill the event brings with the fans and many inside the company feel running a second show is a ‘no brainer.’”