Latest Update on Charlotte Flair, Possible WWE Return Date

Charlotte Flair is set to appear at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville.

Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in the “I Quit!” match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, Flair has been out of action. After that match, WWE stated that Flair had broken her arm and would be out indefinitely, but she was actually written out of the storylines so she could marry Andrade El Idolo of AEW. On May 27, they married in Mexico.

As of this writing, Flair has only been advertised for the August 12 SmackDown from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. It should be noted that the venue, not the WWE Events website, is advertising Flair for this event, but it is an updated advertisement.

Flair attended AEW Dynamite in St. Louis with her husband last week, but she has not been seen backstage at a WWE event since WrestleMania Backlash.

There’s no news yet on whether Flair will make a surprise appearance before SummerSlam for the pay-per-view build or during the big show. It’s also possible that WWE brings her back sooner rather than later, but there’s been no recent news of this.

Flair is remaining in shape while out from the ring, as seen by a new Instagram shot he shared this week showing “progress.” She commented on her current training frame of mind, tagging Andrade and personal fitness instructor David Hernandez.

“PROGRESS [folded hands emoji] @jimmycoachonline & @andradealmas (coaches [wink face emoji]) training my mind that it’s ok to eat more, rest more, & work harder [queen emoji] [fist emoji] #fitness #workfromhome #womenshealth,” she wrote, with the photo seen below.

Flair and Andrade are in Miami this week for a photo shoot for the Rockford Collection jeweller, for what appears to be their wedding ring line. Her Instagram Story features photos and videos.

There’s no news on when Flair will return to the WWE, but we’ll keep you updated.